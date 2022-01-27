 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Euronet Worldwide Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 11:57am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Euronet Worldwide Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFTwill replace Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective before the opening of trading on February 1.
  • Euronet Worldwide is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. 
  • Compass Minerals will replace Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE: GWB) in the S&P SmallCap 600. 
  • First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) acquired Great Western Bancorp subject to final closing conditions.
  • Compass Minerals is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.
  • Price Action: EEFT shares traded higher by 11.0% at $134.26 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EEFT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com