Why Are Euronet Worldwide Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) will replace Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective before the opening of trading on February 1.
- Euronet Worldwide is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions.
- Compass Minerals will replace Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE: GWB) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) acquired Great Western Bancorp subject to final closing conditions.
- Compass Minerals is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.
- Price Action: EEFT shares traded higher by 11.0% at $134.26 on the last check Thursday.
