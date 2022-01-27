Why Are DouYu Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) looks to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) private by 2022 end amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, Reuters reports.
- Tencent, the biggest shareholder in DouYu, has a 37% stake.
- Tencent aims to team up with at least one private equity firm for the deal and is currently talking to investment banks.
- DouYu is one of Tencent's leading platforms for game marketing and China's No. 2 videogame streaming site.
- The report adds DouYu debated its business strategy after regulators blocked Tencent's plans to merge it with bigger rival HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) on antitrust grounds.
- DouYu executives debated whether to stick with live game streaming as its core business or shift towards more profitable entertainment live streaming.
- The take-private plans reflect Tencent's desire to have a firm grip on its core gaming affiliates when it faces a raft of regulatory issues.
- Price Action: DOYU shares traded higher by 9.05% at $2.41 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas