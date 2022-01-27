 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are DouYu Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 6:08am   Comments
Share:
Why Are DouYu Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) looks to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) private by 2022 end amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, Reuters reports.
  • Tencent, the biggest shareholder in DouYu, has a 37% stake. 
  • Tencent aims to team up with at least one private equity firm for the deal and is currently talking to investment banks.
  • DouYu is one of Tencent's leading platforms for game marketing and China's No. 2 videogame streaming site.
  • The report adds DouYu debated its business strategy after regulators blocked Tencent's plans to merge it with bigger rival HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) on antitrust grounds.
  • DouYu executives debated whether to stick with live game streaming as its core business or shift towards more profitable entertainment live streaming.
  • The take-private plans reflect Tencent's desire to have a firm grip on its core gaming affiliates when it faces a raft of regulatory issues.
  • Price Action: DOYU shares traded higher by 9.05% at $2.41 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY + DOYU)

Chinese Version Of 'Fight Club' Radically Altered To Show Authorities Triumphing
Why Are Alibaba, Baidu And Other Tech Stocks Extending Losses In Hong Kong
Tencent Emerges As China's Most Valuable Private Company: Hurun Report
China Raises More Regulatory Hurdles For Alibaba, Other Chinese Tech Giants
How Tencent Aims To Dodge China's Tech Crackdown
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com