DraftKings To Launch Mobile Sportsbook In Louisiana
- DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) plans to expand its relationship with Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles by launching mobile sports betting for eligible customers in the state's permitted parishes starting on Friday, January 28.
- Louisiana becomes the seventeenth state to offer DraftKings' online sportsbook, and the company is now live in 18 states.
- "Although Louisiana bettors have previously been able to place wagers in person at our Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles location, the arrival of mobile betting greatly enhances accessibility and adoption potential within the Pelican State," said Matt Kalish, co-founder, and president of DraftKings North America.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 1.82% at $20.70 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
