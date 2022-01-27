 Skip to main content

Philips Recalls Trilogy Evo Ventilators, Repair Kits For Potential Health Risks
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 5:11am   Comments
The FDA has classified Koninklijke Philips NV's (NYSE: PHG) expanded recall of certain ventilators late last year as Class 1, or the most serious type of recall.

  • According to the FDA announcement, a Philips supplier had incorrectly used the polyurethane foam, which is intended to reduce sound and vibration, in one of the parts of the Trilogy Evo ventilators. 
  • This issue was identified during lab testing, according to the regulator.
  • Also See: Philips Registers 10% Comparable Sales Decline In Q4.
  • The FDA said that the foam could break down and potentially enter the device's air pathway, leading to the user inhaling chemicals or other harmful materials.
  • The Company initiated the recall of 215 Trilogy Evo ventilators and 51 repair kits in the U.S. in December due to potential health risks from a type of foam used in the devices.
  • So far, there have been no reported injuries or deaths from the products, which were distributed in the U.S. and Korea.
  • This is the latest recall by Philips to be labeled Class 1 after it pulled back up to 4 million breathing-aid machines last year amid concerns that a polyurethane foam used in the devices could degrade and become toxic.
  • Earlier this month, the Company raised that estimate by 1 million.
  • Price Action: PHG shares are down 2.17% at $31.50 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

