FDA Gives 'Most Severe' Class I Label To Philips' Recall Of Faulty Ventilators, Sleep Apnea Machines

The FDA handed down its Class I label, the most severe recall classification, for Koninklijke Philips NV's (NYSE:PHG) ventilators for at-home and clinical use after the devices were found to put users at risk of inhaling or swallowing dangerous pieces of debris.

Philips initiated the recall in mid-June.

Patients and healthcare providers using the company's continuous and non-continuous ventilators, including CPAP and BiPAP machines to treat sleep apnea, are asked to stop using the devices immediately and contact Philips to replace the component.

Polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam built into Philips' ventilators to help reduce sound and vibrations is the root issue.

Over time the foam can potentially break down, sending specks of black debris and dangerous chemicals into the air pathway.

If inhaled or swallowed, the particles can cause severe irritation of the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract, asthma, and nausea, among other reactions.

They can also potentially damage internal organs like the kidney and liver or have other toxic, carcinogenic effects.

According to the recall notice, more than 1,200 complaints have been filed regarding the issue so far.

At least 100 injuries are linked to the foam particles.

Philips will replace the PE-PUR foam sound abatement component with the new silicone foam sound abatement component in the affected devices to correct in the field.

Price Action: PHG shares are up 1.86% at $47.98 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons