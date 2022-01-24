Philips Registers 10% Comparable Sales Decline In Q4
- Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 5.6% year-on-year to €4.9 billion.
- The company attributed the comparable sales decline of 10% to headwinds caused by global supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals, and consequences of the Respironics field action.
- The comparable order intake rose by 4%, with double-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, partly offset by a double-digit decline in the Connected Care businesses.
- Comparable sales for Diagnosis & Treatment businesses were in line with Q4 2020, with double-digit growth in Image-Guided Therapy, offset by declines in Ultrasound and Diagnostic Imaging. The comparable order intake for the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses increased 10%, with double-digit growth in Image-Guided Therapy and mid-single-digit growth in Ultrasound. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 100 bps to 16.2%.
- The comparable sales in the Connected Care businesses declined 32% Y/Y due to pandemic induced demand correction. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 1,510 bps to 16.3%.
- The Personal Health businesses recorded a comparable sales decline of 3% Y/Y due to the supply chain crisis. The adjusted EBITDA was nearly flat at 24.6%.
- Philips Respironics raised the field action provision by €220 million, mainly due to the higher volume of registered devices eligible for remediation.
- It recorded an adjusted EPS of €0.57.
- The adjusted EBITA contracted 590 bps to 13.1% due to lower sales associated with supply chain headwinds. The adjusted EBITDA contracted 580 bps to 18.3%.
- Philips generated €720 million in operating cash flow. It held €2.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
- "As we announced on January 12, 2022, sales were impacted by several headwinds, namely supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals related to COVID-19, and the consequences of the Respironics field action," CEO Frans van Houten said.
- Looking ahead, the company expects to resume its growth and margin expansion trajectory in the course of 2022.
- Price Action: PHG shares traded lower by 4.35% at $31.68 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.