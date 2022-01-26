32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 32% to $0.7262 after the company announced a share buyback of up to 100 million shares of common stock at $1 per share through an exchange offer of new notes.
- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares gained 28.9% to $34.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance above estimates.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) jumped 19.8% to $2.48. TuanChe recently revealed its preliminary plan for the new electric vehicle (EV) business.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) shares gained 16.2% to $4.5301.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) gained 15.8% to $6.38 amid the company's 'RNG Day' Investor Day presentation.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) surged 14.5% to $22.13 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $31 price target.
- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) gained 14.1% to $8.03.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) gained 13.3% to $39.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 12.3% to $46.08. JinkoSolar’s principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (Jiangxi Jinko), has completed its initial public offering process and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board on January 26, 2022.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) gained 12.2% to $2.84.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 11.7% to $0.1810 after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) gained 11.9% to $6.55.
- Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) gained 11.2% to $17.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) surged 10.1% to $21.60. Mattel signed a multi-year global licensing agreement with Walt Disney for the Disney Princess and Frozen franchises.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) gained 8.8% to $5.01.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) gained 8.7% to $24.65 as the company reported a proposed public offering of $100 million of common stock.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 8.6% to $3.2683 after climbing around 3% on Tuesday.
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRFH) shares rose 6.7% to $6.40. Barfresh Food Group, earlier during the month, named Lisa Roger as its new CFO.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 5.6% to $8.21 after the company signed a 40 million shekel ($12.6 million) fibre deal to connect East and West.
Losers
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) shares dipped 68.4% to $3.2250 after the company issued an update on mineral resources and reserves at Cerro Los Gatos and 2022 performance guidance. RBC Capital and CIBC downgraded the stock.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) fell 31.5% to $6.21. The FDA placed a clinical hold on Cortexyme’s atuzaginstat (COR388) Investigational New Drug application (IND 134303).
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) fell 27% to $14.79 after the company priced a 1.5 million share follow-on offering at $15 per share.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) dropped 18% to $1.8450. Aptorum Group recently announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its SACT-1 repurposed drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma.
- F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares fell 13.6% to $191.07 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) dipped 11.3% to $6.05. Volcon filed for offering of 3.5 million shares of common stock.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) dropped 10.2% to $3.50.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) fell 10.2% to $2.72.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 10% to $2.34.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) fell 9.3% to $6.37.
- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) shares declined 8.1% to $4.00.
- Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) fell 7.4% to $17.15 as the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) dipped 7.1% to $201.43 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
