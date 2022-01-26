 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Hails Nvidia's Dumping Of Arm Takeover
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Hails Nvidia's Dumping Of Arm Takeover
  • NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported plan of not proceeding with the acquisition of semiconductor licensing company Arm, a move that would be a "net positive" for the chip company, Bank of America said.
  • Vivek Arya, who reiterated a Buy on the stock, said that the scenario would benefit Nvidia, given that the deal faces "considerable regulatory pushbacks" worldwide, including in the U.S., U.K., and China.
  • Related Content: Nvidia Quietly Looks To Dump Its Arm Ambitions
  • In addition, Nvidia does not need to own Arm to use its tech to expand in the data center, and Arm's smartphone sales are "highly growth dilutive" and not worth the $55 billion - $60 billion that the cash and stock value equate to.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 5.59% at $235.72 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Nov 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Nvidia And Micron Shares Are Rising Today
Nvidia Quietly Looks To Dump Its Arm Ambitions
If You're Selling Nvidia Stock Because Of Arm Deal Developments, Jim Cramer Thinks 'You're A Fool'
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DRIOAegis CapitalMaintains25.0
FISVCitigroupMaintains126.0
BVXVAegis CapitalInitiates Coverage On7.0
FISCitigroupMaintains138.0
FFIVCitigroupMaintains210.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com