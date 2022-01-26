Hasbro Renews Licensing Deal With Disney For Star Wars
- Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) has extended the relationship with Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary Lucasfilm, renewing its licensing deal for Star Wars.
- The company has also signed a new agreement to develop products based on the Indiana Jones franchise.
- The Indiana Jones line by Hasbro will be available in the U.S. in 2023, aligning with the release of the new Indiana Jones feature film.
- Hasbro last produced Indiana Jones toys in 2008, when Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released.
- Price Action: HAS shares are trading lower by 1.75% at $93.91 on the last check Wednesday.
