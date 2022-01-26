 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hasbro Renews Licensing Deal With Disney For Star Wars
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 11:26am   Comments
Share:
Hasbro Renews Licensing Deal With Disney For Star Wars
  • Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) has extended the relationship with  Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary Lucasfilm, renewing its licensing deal for Star Wars.
  • The company has also signed a new agreement to develop products based on the Indiana Jones franchise. 
  • The Indiana Jones line by Hasbro will be available in the U.S. in 2023, aligning with the release of the new Indiana Jones feature film.
  • Hasbro last produced Indiana Jones toys in 2008, when Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released.
  • Related ContentMattel Inks Multi-Year Licensing Agreement For Disney Princess And Frozen Franchises
  • Price Action: HAS shares are trading lower by 1.75% at $93.91 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS)

Mattel Inks Multi-Year Licensing Agreement For Disney Princess And Frozen Franchises
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Barbie X Balmain NFTs Coming: How NFTs Could Strengthen Mattel's Plan To Be An IP-Driven Company
Hasbro Partners With Creative Kids For New Play-Doh Products
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com