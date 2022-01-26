 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mattel Inks Multi-Year Licensing Agreement For Disney Princess And Frozen Franchises
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 9:31am   Comments
Share:
Mattel Inks Multi-Year Licensing Agreement For Disney Princess And Frozen Franchises
  • Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) has signed a multi-year global licensing agreement with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) for the Disney Princess and Frozen franchises. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Mattel will have the global licensing rights to develop lines of toys for Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, including fashion dolls, small dolls, and figures. 
  • Mattel lost the license of the characters to Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) in 2016.
  • The collection is expected to launch at retailers around the globe at the beginning of 2023.
  • “We are incredibly proud to welcome back the Disney Princess and Frozen lines to Mattel,” said COO Richard Dickson.
  • The collection is expected to launch at retailers around the globe at the beginning of 2023.
  • Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 7.73% at $21.13 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + MAT)

Disney To Release Cannibal Drama 'Fresh' On Hulu In March
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Visual Effects Producer DNEG Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know About The Academy Award-Winning Company
13 Fun Facts About Walt Disney World: A $3.50 Ticket, Walt's Secret Plan, Closures, First Visitor And More
Chinese Version Of 'Fight Club' Radically Altered To Show Authorities Triumphing
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Flora Growth, The Green Organic Dutchman, Trade Roots And TrueGreen
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com