Mattel Inks Multi-Year Licensing Agreement For Disney Princess And Frozen Franchises
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) has signed a multi-year global licensing agreement with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) for the Disney Princess and Frozen franchises. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Mattel will have the global licensing rights to develop lines of toys for Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, including fashion dolls, small dolls, and figures.
- Mattel lost the license of the characters to Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) in 2016.
- The collection is expected to launch at retailers around the globe at the beginning of 2023.
- “We are incredibly proud to welcome back the Disney Princess and Frozen lines to Mattel,” said COO Richard Dickson.
- The collection is expected to launch at retailers around the globe at the beginning of 2023.
- Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 7.73% at $21.13 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General