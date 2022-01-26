Planet Fitness To Raise $900M Via Debt Offering
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has priced $900 million of Series 2022-1 Class A-2 Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes.
- The series consists of two tranches, Class A-2-I with the principal amount of $425 million and Class A-2-II with $475 million.
- In addition to the Class A-2 Notes, the refinancing transaction also includes a $75 million variable funding note facility.
- The company plans to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay $556.3 million of the Series 2018-1 Class A-2-I Notes, and fund a portion of the previously announced acquisition of Sunshine Fitness in an amount up to $325 million.
- Planet Fitness expects the transactions to close on or around February 10, 2022.
- Price Action: PLNT shares traded higher by 2.53% at $84.84 on the last check Wednesday.
