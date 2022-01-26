Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Legacy Automakers For Calling Themselves Leaders In EVs

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday yet again mocked legacy automakers General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) for calling themselves leader in electric vehicle sales.

What Happened: The world’s richest person was replying to a post on Twitter that compared GM, Ford and Tesla’s battery electric vehicle sales, or deliveries, in the fourth quarter.

The billionaire entrepreneur's response was emoticon based rather than words.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

Musk replied to yet another post by colleague — Tesla’s Director of Artificial Intelligence Andrej Karpathy — in which the latter said real world production deployment is key to leadership.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

How The EV Sales Stack Up: The Detroit, Michigan-based GM sold a total of 25 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, compared with 6,701 units that it delivered a year ago.

The automaker also sold a single Hummer electric vehicle pickup during the quarter.

For the full year, GM said it sold 24,828 Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs.

See Also: Joe Biden Gives Himself A Pat On The Back As GM Announces $7B Michigan EV Investment

GM on Tuesday announced a $7 billion investment in Michigan dedicated to making electric vehicles. The automaker said it plans to have more than one million units of electric vehicle capacity in North America by the end of 2025.

In comparison, the Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford sold 27,140 Mach-Es in 2021.

The Austin, Texas-based Tesla sold nearly a million electric vehicles last year despite semiconductor headwinds restraining production.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.25% higher at $918.4 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Jurvetson via Flickr