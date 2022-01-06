 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Sold Half As Many Mustang Mach-E EVs As The Gas Variant In 2021 — The First Year Of Launch
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2022 1:20am   Comments
Share:
Ford Sold Half As Many Mustang Mach-E EVs As The Gas Variant In 2021 — The First Year Of Launch

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) suggested on Wednesday the Mustang Mach-E made a significant stride against the iconic gas-powered Mustang in terms of sales volume as more customers in the U.S. adopt the greener option.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said it sold 27,140 Mach-Es in 2021 and 52,414 Mustangs. 

Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first all-electric crossover named after the iconic Mustang.

Ford started selling the Mach-E, the only electric car it has currently on sale, in December 2020. At the time, the automaker sold just three units of the Mach-E.

See Also: Ford Nearly Doubles F-150 Lightning Production Target, To Open Order Bank This Thursday For Reservation Holders

The legacy automaker is expected to begin commercial production of F-150 Lightning — the electric version of its best-selling truck in spring this year. 

Mach-E and Mustang full-year production volumes were nearly neck-to-neck at 63,683 for the battery-powered variant and 65,590 for the gas-powered variant.

The automaker had to halt production for the gas-powered engines in May due to semiconductor shortages.

Ford currently makes the Mach-E for the U.S. and the European market at a plant in Mexico. In October, the automaker announced it has started making the locally-built Mach-Es in China, deliveries of which are expected to begin by year-end.

Performance In December: Ford said it sold 2,349 Mustang Mach-Es in December, down 23.9% compared with a month ago. 

Production in December was up 65.2% over November at 5,405 Mach-Es. 

In contrast, Ford sold 4,564 units of the iconic Mustang in December, a rise of 23% over November but a 7.5% decline on a year-on-year basis. Ford sold 8,000 Mustangs in April, the highest last year.

See Also: Ford Sold Nearly As Many Electric Mustangs As The Traditional Variant In November, 8% Higher Than Previous Month

Ford noted that "Mach-E ranks second in full electric SUV sales," just behind Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Ford recently said it would triple production of Mustang Mach-Es to 200,000 units by 2023. The automaker is also planning to nearly double the production capacity of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year by mid-2023.

See Also: GM Unveils The Iconic Silverado In Electric Avatar To Take On Ford, Tesla: Pricing, Range And More

Price Action: Ford shares closed 2.7% lower at $23.7 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

What Investors Should Know About Amazon, Sony And John Deere's Latest Push Into The Electric Vehicle Sector
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
GM Unveils The Iconic Silverado In Electric Avatar To Take On Ford, Tesla: Pricing, Range And More
Is Ford Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Could General Motors Stock Reach $100 in 2022? A Technical Outlook
Crash Protection For Ford: How To Stay Long For More Gains, But Limit Your Risk In Case The Stock Corrects From It's 20-Year High.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Mustang Mach-ENews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com