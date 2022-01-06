Ford Sold Half As Many Mustang Mach-E EVs As The Gas Variant In 2021 — The First Year Of Launch

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) suggested on Wednesday the Mustang Mach-E made a significant stride against the iconic gas-powered Mustang in terms of sales volume as more customers in the U.S. adopt the greener option.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said it sold 27,140 Mach-Es in 2021 and 52,414 Mustangs.

Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first all-electric crossover named after the iconic Mustang.

Ford started selling the Mach-E, the only electric car it has currently on sale, in December 2020. At the time, the automaker sold just three units of the Mach-E.

The legacy automaker is expected to begin commercial production of F-150 Lightning — the electric version of its best-selling truck in spring this year.

Mach-E and Mustang full-year production volumes were nearly neck-to-neck at 63,683 for the battery-powered variant and 65,590 for the gas-powered variant.

The automaker had to halt production for the gas-powered engines in May due to semiconductor shortages.

Ford currently makes the Mach-E for the U.S. and the European market at a plant in Mexico. In October, the automaker announced it has started making the locally-built Mach-Es in China, deliveries of which are expected to begin by year-end.

Performance In December: Ford said it sold 2,349 Mustang Mach-Es in December, down 23.9% compared with a month ago.

Production in December was up 65.2% over November at 5,405 Mach-Es.

In contrast, Ford sold 4,564 units of the iconic Mustang in December, a rise of 23% over November but a 7.5% decline on a year-on-year basis. Ford sold 8,000 Mustangs in April, the highest last year.

Ford noted that "Mach-E ranks second in full electric SUV sales," just behind Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Ford recently said it would triple production of Mustang Mach-Es to 200,000 units by 2023. The automaker is also planning to nearly double the production capacity of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year by mid-2023.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 2.7% lower at $23.7 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford