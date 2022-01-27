10 Electric Vehicles With The Longest Range In 2022

One of the first questions drivers ask when buying a gas-powered vehicle is: “How many miles per gallon?” The same rule applies to electric vehicles, though that question is: “What’s the range on a single charge?”

Range anxiety, as it is known, is the driver's fear of insufficient energy storage needed to reach a destination.

Range depends on the following variables: terrain, occupancy, driving style, speed and temperature.

Benzinga has compiled a list of 10 EVs rated by the EPA for 2022 to offer a minimum of 300 miles of total driving range. All ranges below are based on EPA-estimated figures and are purely estimates.

2022 electric vehicle models with the longest range:

Lucid Air Dream Edition R all-wheel drive (NASDAQ: LCID): 520 miles; price tag of $169,000, excluding destination fee. Tesla Model S Dual-Motor AWD (NASDAQ: TSLA): 405 miles; the luxury sedan is $96,190, including its destination fee. Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual-Motor AWD: 358 miles; the little brother to the Model S comes in at $47,190, including fees. Tesla Model X Dual-Motor AWD: 351 miles; the falcon-winged SUV runs $106,190 and will do zero to 60 in three seconds. Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 (OTC: DMLRY): 350 miles; the impressive newcomer costs $103,360. Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual-Motor AWD: 330 miles; the fourth Tesla on this list comes in at a desirable $60,190, fees included. Rivian R1S (NASDAQ: RIVN): 316 miles; the first SUV in Rivian’s lineup will cost $71,075. Rivian R1T: 314 miles; its introductory vehicle carries a price tag of $68,575. Kia EV6 Long Range rear-wheel drive: 310 miles; price to be announced. Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD California Route 1 (NYSE: F): 314 miles; Ford’s flagship EV is one of the most affordable on the list at $53,875.

The electric vehicles with a less-than 300-mile range that did not make this list include the Audi E-Tron lineup, Volkswagen ID4, Porsche Taycan and the Taycan GT, Chevrolet Bolt, Volvo XC40 recharge and the Nissan Leaf.

