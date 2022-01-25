 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 3:03am   Comments
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for November will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller prices have been slowing only slightly with November's expectations are for a 1.0% growth.
  • The FHFA House Price Index for November is scheduled for release at 9:00 p.m. ET. After rising to a 1.1% monthly rise in October, analysts expect FHFA's house price index increasing another 1.0% in November.
  • The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer confidence declining to 111.9 in January from 115.8 in December.
  • The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Richmond manufacturing index is expected to drop to 14 in January from previous reading of 16.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for December will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

