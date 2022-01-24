 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:26pm   Comments
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

 

 

On Monday, 8 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Highs:

  • British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was McLaren Technology (NASDAQ:MLAI).
  • Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 12.94% to hit its new 52-week high.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)'s stock actually fell; It moved 0.52% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

  • British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.90. Shares traded up 2.01%.
  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.13 on Monday morning, moving up 0.92%.
  • Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares were up 12.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.93.
  • New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $93.01 with a daily change of down 0.52%.
  • Fathom Digital (NYSE:FATH) shares hit $10.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.73%.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) shares were up 1.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.32.
  • McLaren Technology (NASDAQ:MLAI) shares were up 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.08.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

