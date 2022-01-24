Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

On Monday, 8 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Highs:

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.90. Shares traded up 2.01%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.90. Shares traded up 2.01%. Progressive (NYSE:PGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.13 on Monday morning, moving up 0.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.13 on Monday morning, moving up 0.92%. Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares were up 12.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.93.

shares were up 12.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.93. New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $11.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%. Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $93.01 with a daily change of down 0.52%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $93.01 with a daily change of down 0.52%. Fathom Digital (NYSE:FATH) shares hit $10.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.73%.

shares hit $10.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.73%. Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) shares were up 1.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.32.

shares were up 1.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.32. McLaren Technology (NASDAQ:MLAI) shares were up 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.08.

