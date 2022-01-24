 Skip to main content

MediWound's EscharEx Mid-Stage Trial Meets Primary Goal In Venous Leg Ulcers
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 7:13am   Comments
MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) has posted topline results from its U.S. Phase 2 study of EscharEx for the debridement (removal of dead or infected skin tissue for wound healing) of venous leg ulcers (VLUs). 

  • The study randomized 120 patients, of which 119 patients were treated by either EscharEx (n=46), a gel vehicle (n=43), or a non-surgical standard-of-care consisting of either enzymatic or autolytic debridement (n=30). 
  • Also See: MediWound's NexoBrid Shows Significant Beneficial Impact On Pediatric Burn Patients.
  • The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that patients treated with EscharEx showed a higher incidence of complete debridement during the 14-day measurement period within up to 8 applications than patients treated with gel vehicle (EscharEx: 63% vs. gel vehicle: 30%). 
  • The incidence of complete debridement of the non-surgical standard-of-care arm during the same 14-day measurement period was 13%.
  • In addition, no safety concerns were identified. EscharEx was well-tolerated, and overall safety was comparable between the arms. 
  • Patient follow-up is ongoing and additional data is expected in the second quarter of 2022. 
  • MediWound expects to request an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in 2H of 2022.
  • Designed for the outpatient setting, EscharEx is an easy-to-use concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain for daily topical applications.
  • Price Action: MDWD shares closed at $2.43 on Friday.

