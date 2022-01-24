Orange Eyes Christel Heydemann As New Chief Following Former CEO Scandal
- French telecom operator Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN) looks to name Christel Heydemann as its new CEO marking the debut of a woman leader for the firm as a part of governance revamp, Reuters reports.
- Heydemann currently heads European operations at French electric equipment group Schneider Electric SE (OTC: SBGSY).
- A graduate of France's elite engineering school Polytechnique, Heydemann, will replace Stephane Richard after a court convicted him of the conspiracy of misusing public funds.
- Richard, who has led Orange for the past 12 years, denied any wrongdoing.
- Richard was likely to quit the group on January 31.
- The report adds that Orange is yet to elect a new Chair succeeding Richard.
- Heydemann is the favored candidate of France's finance ministry, which holds sway over the governance of Orange, in which the state owns a combined 23% stake.
- Price Action: ORAN shares traded higher by 2.15% at $11.40 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
