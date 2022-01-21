SRAX Announces Guidance for 2022, Expecting Outstanding Performance

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SRAX’s performance goes from strength to strength; the company announced revenue guidance expecting revenues of $11.5 million for the first quarter and full-year revenues of $46M – $48M.

The company’s SaaS platform Sequire expected to continue to drive growth and remain instrumental to performance.

As go-to data provider for investors and public companies, SRAX stays committed to innovating on product, sales, and marketing, which all translates into increased revenue.

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies, has announced revenue guidance for 2022, anticipating another strong period ahead. The company expects revenues of $11.5 million for the first quarter, a 111% increase over Q1 2021 revenue. The full-year revenues are expected to be $46M – $48M, an increase of 46% – 52% over 2021 unaudited revenue of approximately $31.5M. In addition, the company announced that the Q4 2021 booking meets expectations (https://ibn.fm/PJKY8).

With solutions built to bring clarity and make the digital space more transparent, SRAX aims to deliver unbiased data and reveal analytics for companies to manage ROI from investor relations programs and corporate communication firms. The company’s growth remains closely linked to…

Image credit: Revenue by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

