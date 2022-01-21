 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 9:45am   Comments
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

  1. Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) - P/E: 8.7
  2. Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) - P/E: 8.06
  3. DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) - P/E: 2.32
  4. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) - P/E: 8.5
  5. Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 3.97

Vector Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.34, which has decreased by 46.03% compared to Q2, which was 0.63. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.12%, which has decreased by 0.49% from 5.61% last quarter.

This quarter, Sendas Distribuidora experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.21 in Q2 and is now 0.12. DAVIDsTEA has been featured as a value stock. DAVIDsTEA's Q3 EPS sits at -0.06, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, New Oriental Education reported earnings per share at -0.03, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.0%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 0.0%.

Lincoln Educational Servs saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q2 to 0.11 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

