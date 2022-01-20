MISTRAS Receives Patent On Sensoria Wind Blade Monitoring Technology
- MISTRAS Group Inc (NYSE: MG) received a U.S. patent for the technology behind Sensoria, its rotor blade monitoring system, and sensors that enable blade integrity management for wind turbine owners and operators.
- Sensoria detects and reports damages in real-time, including cracks, lightning strikes, skin ruptures, perforations, delaminations, and more.
- By sending immediate damage alerts to operators, Sensoria enables them to maximize blade uptime and generate capacity while preventing damages from worsening.
- Price Action: MG shares traded higher by 1.08% at $7.02 on the last check Thursday.
