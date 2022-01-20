 Skip to main content

MISTRAS Receives Patent On Sensoria Wind Blade Monitoring Technology
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 2:47pm   Comments
  • MISTRAS Group Inc (NYSE: MGreceived a U.S. patent for the technology behind Sensoria, its rotor blade monitoring system, and sensors that enable blade integrity management for wind turbine owners and operators.
  • Sensoria detects and reports damages in real-time, including cracks, lightning strikes, skin ruptures, perforations, delaminations, and more.
  • By sending immediate damage alerts to operators, Sensoria enables them to maximize blade uptime and generate capacity while preventing damages from worsening.
  • Price Action: MG shares traded higher by 1.08% at $7.02 on the last check Thursday.

