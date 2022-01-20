Euro Tech Appoints David YL Leung As CEO
- Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CLWT) has appointed board member David YL Leung as its Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2022.
- TC Leung, the current CEO, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the board.
- The company noted that the transition of the CEO position had been planned for some time.
- David YL Leung has been the General Manager of Yixing Pact Environmental Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai since 2011.
- Price Action: CLWT shares traded higher by 3.45% at $2.40 on the last check Thursday.
