Euro Tech Appoints David YL Leung As CEO
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 2:53pm   Comments
  • Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CLWThas appointed board member David YL Leung as its Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2022.
  • TC Leung, the current CEO, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the board.
  • The company noted that the transition of the CEO position had been planned for some time.
  • David YL Leung has been the General Manager of Yixing Pact Environmental Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai since 2011. 
  • Price Action: CLWT shares traded higher by 3.45% at $2.40 on the last check Thursday.

