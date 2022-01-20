Stryve Foods Teams Up With US Tennis Player Taylor Fritz
- Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAX) has partnered with U.S. tennis player Taylor Fritz as its newest brand ambassador.
- Through the partnership, Fritz hopes to help educate consumers on better snacking options for their active lifestyles.
- "Taylor has been a fan of the Stryve brand for a long time, so having a rising star in the tennis world join Stryve as a brand ambassador was a no-brainer," said Joe Oblas, Co-Founder and CEO of Stryve.
- Price Action: SNAX shares traded lower by 0.74% at $2.70 on the last check Thursday.
