Stryve Foods Teams Up With US Tennis Player Taylor Fritz
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 1:53pm   Comments
  • Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAXhas partnered with U.S. tennis player Taylor Fritz as its newest brand ambassador.
  • Through the partnership, Fritz hopes to help educate consumers on better snacking options for their active lifestyles.
  • "Taylor has been a fan of the Stryve brand for a long time, so having a rising star in the tennis world join Stryve as a brand ambassador was a no-brainer," said Joe Oblas, Co-Founder and CEO of Stryve.
  • Price Action: SNAX shares traded lower by 0.74% at $2.70 on the last check Thursday.

