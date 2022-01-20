 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Following Top Creators On Instagram? Why You Might Find Yourself Paying For Exclusive Content
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Following Top Creators On Instagram? Why You Might Find Yourself Paying For Exclusive Content

Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram is making it easier for creators to earn a monthly income on its platform with the launch of Instagram Subscriptions. 

What Happened: In 2020, the company rolled out a subscriptions feature for Facebook. Following strong feedback on the Facebook feature, the company is making it available on Instagram. 

Instagram began testing the subscriptions feature with a select group of creators Wednesday. During the test phase, creators will be able to set a monthly price of their choosing, use a “subscribe” button on their profile and offer benefits to their subscribers including exclusive live videos, stories and badges.

Creators can stream exclusive live videos for their subscribers, allowing them to engage with their paid audience more deeply. Creators can do the same thing with their stories, which will also feature interactive story stickers that they can share with their most engaged followers. Instagram said the subscriber badges will help subscribers be more easily identified in comments and direct messages.

What To Know: Meta will not collect any fees from Instagram Subscriptions until "2023 at the earliest," the same approach it's taking with subscriptions on Facebook.

Instagram noted that it plans to build tools to allow creators to connect with their audiences outside of the platform in the future. 

For those who want explore the subscriber side of Instagram Subscriptions, the company provided a list of the creators with access to the subscription test: @alanchikinchow@sedona._@alizakelly@kelseylynncook@elliottnorris@jordanchiles@jackjerry@bunnymichael@donalleniii and @lonnieiiv.

FB Price Action: Meta has traded as low as $252.72 and as high as $384.33 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.18% at $323.37 Thursday afternoon. 

Photo: courtesy of Instagram.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Why Are TaskUs Shares Trading Lower Today?
Meta Plans To Allow Users To Mint, Sell NFTs On Facebook, Instagram: Report
2 New Titles For Netflix Games: What Investors Need To Know
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Meta Platforms
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Alphabet Price By 7.2%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: InstagramNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com