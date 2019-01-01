QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/370.3K
Div / Yield
0.22/1.57%
52 Wk
9.16 - 15.67
Mkt Cap
77.8B
Payout Ratio
44.77
Open
-
P/E
29.25
EPS
0
Shares
5.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 3:54PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Richemont is a luxury goods conglomerate with 20 brands. Jewellery and watch brands make up over 70% of sales, but the group is also active in accessories, writing instruments, clothing and online luxury retail. Richemont's Jewellery Maisons, including Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, account for 56% of revenue and over 95% of profits. Its other brands include Vacheron Constantin, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen, Lange & Soehne, Officine Panerai, and Montblanc. Online businesses include Yoox Net-a-Porter.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Compagnie Financiere Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compagnie Financiere (CFRUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compagnie Financiere (OTCPK: CFRUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compagnie Financiere's (CFRUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compagnie Financiere.

Q

What is the target price for Compagnie Financiere (CFRUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Compagnie Financiere

Q

Current Stock Price for Compagnie Financiere (CFRUY)?

A

The stock price for Compagnie Financiere (OTCPK: CFRUY) is $13.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Compagnie Financiere (CFRUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 19, 2018.

Q

When is Compagnie Financiere (OTCPK:CFRUY) reporting earnings?

A

Compagnie Financiere does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Compagnie Financiere (CFRUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compagnie Financiere.

Q

What sector and industry does Compagnie Financiere (CFRUY) operate in?

A

Compagnie Financiere is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.