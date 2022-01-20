Amazon To Launch First-Ever Physical Fashion Store - Everything You Need To Know
Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first physical apparel store Amazon Style, will open later this year at The Americana at Brand, a shopping destination in Los Angeles.
- The store will include women's and men's apparel, shoes, and accessories from a combination of well-known and emerging brands, with prices catering to a broad range of customers.
- Amazon Style's advanced machine learning algorithms provide customers with personalized recommendations that match budget, fit, and style.
- "You'll find everything from the $10 basic to the designer jeans to the $400 timeless piece," Simoina Vasen, managing director of Amazon Style, told CNBC. "We want to meet every budget and every price point."
- At 30,000 square feet (2,787 sq meters), the planned "Amazon Style" shop near Los Angeles is smaller than the typical department store.
- Model items are on the racks, and customers scan a code using Amazon's mobile app to select the color and size they would like.
- Shoppers enter a virtual queue for a fitting room that they unlock with their smartphone when it is ready.
- Amazon is now targetting Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) and Nordstrom Inc's (NYSE: JWN) smaller-format stores after surpassing Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Reuters reports.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.19% at $3,120 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
