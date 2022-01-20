 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon To Launch First-Ever Physical Fashion Store - Everything You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 5:36am   Comments
Share:
Amazon To Launch First-Ever Physical Fashion Store - Everything You Need To Know

Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first physical apparel store Amazon Style, will open later this year at The Americana at Brand, a shopping destination in Los Angeles.

  • The store will include women's and men's apparel, shoes, and accessories from a combination of well-known and emerging brands, with prices catering to a broad range of customers.
  • Amazon Style's advanced machine learning algorithms provide customers with personalized recommendations that match budget, fit, and style.
  • "You'll find everything from the $10 basic to the designer jeans to the $400 timeless piece," Simoina Vasen, managing director of Amazon Style, told CNBC. "We want to meet every budget and every price point."
  • At 30,000 square feet (2,787 sq meters), the planned "Amazon Style" shop near Los Angeles is smaller than the typical department store. 
  • Model items are on the racks, and customers scan a code using Amazon's mobile app to select the color and size they would like. 
  • Shoppers enter a virtual queue for a fitting room that they unlock with their smartphone when it is ready.
  • Amazon is now targetting Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) and Nordstrom Inc's (NYSE: JWN) smaller-format stores after surpassing Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Reuters reports.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.19% at $3,120 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

How Is The Market Feeling About AMAZON.COM Inc?
Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Alphabet Price By 7.2%
Amazon, Victoria's Secret, UFC and Multiple Professional Football Teams, Fall Under This Company's Basket of Top-Tier Clients. Here's What it Was Up to in 2021 and What it Believes is in Store for 2022
Looking for a Market To Sell Your Products? Ethair Market's Beta Is Now Open For Purchasing
Oscar Mayer Launches Bologna-Inspired Face Mask
Here's How JP Morgan Views Meta, Amazon, Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com