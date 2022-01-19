A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) - P/E: 7.97 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.94 Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) - P/E: 9.21 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.31 Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) - P/E: 5.73

This quarter, Enel Americas experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.08 in Q2 and is now 0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.23%, which has decreased by 3.03% from 4.26% last quarter.

Kenon Hldgs's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 3.45, whereas in Q2, they were at 3.2. Companhia De Saneamento saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.21 in Q2 to 0.13 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.94%, which has decreased by 0.83% from 3.77% in the previous quarter.

China Recycling Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.08, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.16. Most recently, Energy Co of Minas Gerais reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.22.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.