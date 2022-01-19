This Rental Car Stock's 1-Year Return Laps Tesla, Nio, GE, Plug Power

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) gets you where you need to go, and over the past year, portfolios a ride of a lifetime.

Since January 2021, Avis stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV and clean energy stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG).

Avis provides automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services. Its brands include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis is targeted to serve the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers. The company operates its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Zipcar is a car-sharing service that allows members to use the company-owned fleet at an hourly rate.

Avis was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to the present: