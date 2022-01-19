This Rental Car Stock's 1-Year Return Laps Tesla, Nio, GE, Plug Power
Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) gets you where you need to go, and over the past year, portfolios a ride of a lifetime.
Since January 2021, Avis stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV and clean energy stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG).
Avis provides automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services. Its brands include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis is targeted to serve the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers. The company operates its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees.
Zipcar is a car-sharing service that allows members to use the company-owned fleet at an hourly rate.
Avis was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.
Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to the present:
- Plug Power is down from $66.47 to $22.83 for a return of -65.65%
- Nio is down from $58.44 to $29.61 for a return of -49.33%
- GE is up from $91.44 to $102.89 for a return of 12.52%
- Tesla is up from $844.55 to $1,030.51 for a return of 22.02%
- And finally, Avis is up from $37.64 to $192.89 for a return of 412.46%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: avis Budget cars rental carsNews Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga