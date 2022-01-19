Muscle Maker Subsidiary Pokemoto Inks New Franchise Agreements In Mississippi Market
- Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL) subsidiary Pokemoto has signed two additional franchise agreements in the Jackson, Mississippi market.
- The new agreements bring the total of new franchise and development agreements signed by Pokemoto to 27 since November 2021.
- The Oxford Pokemoto is currently under construction with plans to open this spring.
- "Our recent additions of seasoned franchise sales and training teams have added more firepower to our company infrastructure allowing us to fuel our expansion plans," said Muscle Maker CEO Mike Roper.
- Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 7.03% at $0.56 on the last check Wednesday.
