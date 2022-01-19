Tractor Supply To Retail Greenworks Pro 60V Outdoor Equipment
- Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) has entered into a partnership with Greenworks, a battery-operated outdoor power equipment provider, to be the exclusive retailer of Greenworks Pro 60V.
- The Greenworks Pro 60V platform has zero emissions and utilizes rechargeable lithium-ion batteries interchangeable among the entire lineup of tools.
- The Greenworks Pro 60V platform is available at TractorSupply.com and will roll out to stores nationwide over the next few months.
- The platform includes more than 75 battery-operated, professional-grade residential tools, including zero-turn, riding and push mowers, pressure washers, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf blowers, and snow blowers.
- Price Action: TSCO shares closed lower by 0.24% at $221.43 on Tuesday.
