Tractor Supply To Retail Greenworks Pro 60V Outdoor Equipment
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 7:05am   Comments
  • Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCOhas entered into a partnership with Greenworks, a battery-operated outdoor power equipment provider, to be the exclusive retailer of Greenworks Pro 60V. 
  • The Greenworks Pro 60V platform has zero emissions and utilizes rechargeable lithium-ion batteries interchangeable among the entire lineup of tools.
  • The Greenworks Pro 60V platform is available at TractorSupply.com and will roll out to stores nationwide over the next few months.
  • The platform includes more than 75 battery-operated, professional-grade residential tools, including zero-turn, riding and push mowers, pressure washers, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf blowers, and snow blowers.
  • Price Action: TSCO shares closed lower by 0.24% at $221.43 on Tuesday.

