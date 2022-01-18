Ford Joins Forces With ADT To Strengthen Vehicle Security
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) agreed to form a new joint venture called Canopy to provide AI-powered connected security cameras, and a corresponding mobile app for various vehicle makes and models.
- The partners expect to invest approximately $100 million during the next three years.
- The companies' initial funding is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
- The JV combines ADT's professional security monitoring and Ford's AI-driven video camera technology.
- Canopy plans to launch multi-sensor security systems with available professional monitoring early in 2023.
- The first products to be manufactured and sold will be available in the U.S. and the U.K. for commercial and retail pickups and vans – including the Ford F-150, F-150 Lightning, Transit vans, and E-Transit.
- Canopy also plans to integrate camera security solutions in Ford vehicles in 2023.
- Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $24.63, and ADT is down by 0.19% at $7.91 on Tuesday's last check.
