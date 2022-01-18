 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Joins Forces With ADT To Strengthen Vehicle Security
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 3:18pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Joins Forces With ADT To Strengthen Vehicle Security
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) agreed to form a new joint venture called Canopy to provide AI-powered connected security cameras, and a corresponding mobile app for various vehicle makes and models.
  • The partners expect to invest approximately $100 million during the next three years.
  • The companies' initial funding is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
  • The JV combines ADT's professional security monitoring and Ford's AI-driven video camera technology.
  • Canopy plans to launch multi-sensor security systems with available professional monitoring early in 2023.
  • The first products to be manufactured and sold will be available in the U.S. and the U.K. for commercial and retail pickups and vans – including the Ford F-150, F-150 Lightning, Transit vans, and E-Transit.
  • Canopy also plans to integrate camera security solutions in Ford vehicles in 2023.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $24.63, and ADT is down by 0.19% at $7.91 on Tuesday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + ADT)

Why Ford And GM Shares Are Falling Today
Ford Will Use Stripe's Services To Boost Its E-Commerce Services Like Vehicle Ordering, Reservations, Charging Services
How Tesla Performed Against The Competition In China In 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor
Why This Ford Analyst Is Downgrading Blue Oval Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com