 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blink Charging To Supply Electric Vehicle Chargers To GM Car Dealerships
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Blink Charging To Supply Electric Vehicle Chargers To GM Car Dealerships
  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) said it is deploying EV chargers at General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Blink said it supplies IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to participating GM dealerships. Working with ABM Industries Inc (NYSE: ABM), Blink has already started shipping chargers to selected GM dealerships.
  • The Blink IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 Amps of output, delivering 19.2kW to EVs, and reducing charge times for new EVs.
  • "As transportation continues to shift towards becoming more electric, Blink's technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure will help play a significant role in accelerating EV mass adoption," said CEO Michael D. Farkas.
  • Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 13.5% at $26.57 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + BLNK)

General Motors Whale Trades Spotted
Why Ford And GM Shares Are Falling Today
Fill Your Tank at The Push of an App?
How Tesla Performed Against The Competition In China In 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Tesla, GM EV Battery Supplier LG Energy Poised to Price IPO At Top of Range: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs EVsNews Travel Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com