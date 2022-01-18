Blink Charging To Supply Electric Vehicle Chargers To GM Car Dealerships
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) said it is deploying EV chargers at General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.
- Blink said it supplies IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to participating GM dealerships. Working with ABM Industries Inc (NYSE: ABM), Blink has already started shipping chargers to selected GM dealerships.
- The Blink IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 Amps of output, delivering 19.2kW to EVs, and reducing charge times for new EVs.
- "As transportation continues to shift towards becoming more electric, Blink's technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure will help play a significant role in accelerating EV mass adoption," said CEO Michael D. Farkas.
- Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 13.5% at $26.57 on the last check Tuesday.
