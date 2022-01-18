 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Announces This Week's All Access Guests

Lindsey Tomasko , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Share:

Benzinga is thrilled to announce the guest lineup for our next All Access show, sponsored by TiiCKER, set to air Friday, January 21 at 9:15 am ET.  

The Lineup

9:20 am: SurgePays (NASDAQ: SURG)

9:40 am: Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)

10:00 am: Journey Medical (NASDAQ: DERM)

10:20 am: Oncocyte (NASDAQ: OCX)

The show will be livestreamed on Benzinga’s Youtube channel. CLICK HERE to watch or click on the embedded video below. 


What Is Benzinga All Access 

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors. 

The point of All Access is not to tell you whether a particular stock or investment is a good buy. We go beyond that, into the story of the company, the people behind it, and the sandbox they play in. 

About TiiCKER

TiiCKER has revolutionized how everyday investors are rewarded for brand loyalty by connecting consumers with perks for the brands they own. See what perks you qualify for today by going to https://tiicker.com/benzinga. 

Benzinga All Access viewers will receive a $20 Amazon gift card for signing up with TiiCKER  and linking their brokerage account. Just create an account, confirm your email, and click the “Benzinga All Access Listener” checkbox on the profile page. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DERM + AMST)

VYNE Therapeutics Offloads Its Topical Minocycline Assets To Journey Medical In $450M+ Deal
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Benzinga All AccessNews Penny Stocks Press Releases

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com