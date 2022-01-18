 Skip to main content

Axon Unveils 'TASER Bolt 2' Personal Safety Device
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 1:15pm   Comments
  • Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXONintroduced the TASER Bolt 2, the latest energy weapon in its self-defense product line.
  • The Bolt 2 features a 15-foot range, discreet design, enhanced features for improved accuracy in low-light, and the ability to alert emergency dispatch when discharged.
  • The TASER Bolt 2 can immobilize attackers for up to 30 seconds and features LASER targeting and a high lumen light for nighttime usage.
  • The TASER Bolt 2 costs $449 and is available for preorder starting today and will begin shipping in Spring. 
  • Also Read: Axon Partners With Dutch National Police To Deploy TASER Devices.
  • Price Action: AXON shares are trading lower by 3.34% at $132.59 on Tuesday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

