Axon Unveils 'TASER Bolt 2' Personal Safety Device
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) introduced the TASER Bolt 2, the latest energy weapon in its self-defense product line.
- The Bolt 2 features a 15-foot range, discreet design, enhanced features for improved accuracy in low-light, and the ability to alert emergency dispatch when discharged.
- The TASER Bolt 2 can immobilize attackers for up to 30 seconds and features LASER targeting and a high lumen light for nighttime usage.
- The TASER Bolt 2 costs $449 and is available for preorder starting today and will begin shipping in Spring.
- Price Action: AXON shares are trading lower by 3.34% at $132.59 on Tuesday's last check.
