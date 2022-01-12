 Skip to main content

Axon Partners With Dutch National Police To Deploy TASER Devices
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 9:18am   Comments
  • Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) stated Dutch National Police (DNP) would equip officers in basic policing across the country with TASER conducted energy devices (CEDs) as critical safety and de-escalation tool.
  • Axon has entered into a long-term partnership with Technisch Bureau H.A. Muller B.V. (TBM) in the Netherlands to support DNP throughout the contract period. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The company began the shipment last year, and the DNP will deploy TASER X2 CEDs to officers throughout 2022.
  • Price Action: AXON shares closed 1.53% higher at $149.76 on Tuesday.

