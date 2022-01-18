 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPO Logistics Reveals Expansion Of Less-Than-Truckload Network
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
XPO Logistics Reveals Expansion Of Less-Than-Truckload Network
  • XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPOopens two new less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals to increase customer service capacity in its North American network.
  • The company also increased production capacity at its trailer manufacturing facility and will open four more fleet maintenance shops this quarter.
  • "The strategic actions we initiated in the fourth quarter began showing results in a matter of weeks, giving us good traction for the execution of our plan in 2022. Our investments in this high-ROIC business will benefit customers across our national LTL platform," said Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, and chief information officer of XPO Logistics.
  • The company's LTL action plan includes expanding its North American LTL door count by 900 doors, or approximately 6%, by year-end 2023.
  • Price Action: XPO shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $70.29 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPO)

Barclays Updates Price Target For Several Transportation Companies
Raymond James Bumps Up Price Target For Several Transportation Companies
Where XPO Logistics Stands With Analysts
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For XPO Logistics
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
2021's Most Transformational Deals in Trucking
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com