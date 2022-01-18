 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 9:52am   Comments
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Genesco (NYSE:GCO) - P/E: 6.27
  2. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) - P/E: 7.3
  3. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) - P/E: 2.74
  4. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) - P/E: 7.72
  5. Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) - P/E: 6.77

Most recently, Genesco reported earnings per share at 2.36, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.05. Shoe Carnival saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.54 in Q2 to 1.64 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.74%, which has decreased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 0.8%.

Most recently, Qurate Retail reported earnings per share at 0.3, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.86, which has decreased by 49.41% compared to Q2, which was 1.7. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.94%, which has decreased by 2.94% from 4.88% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Meritage Homes reported earnings per share at 5.25, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 4.73.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

