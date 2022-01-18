 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gambling.com Inks Media Partnership With McClatchy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 8:28am   Comments
Share:
Gambling.com Inks Media Partnership With McClatchy
  • Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) has entered into a media partnership with The McClatchy Company, a California-based publishing company.
  • McClatchy will gain access to the company's data science platform, sports betting content team, and expertise in monetizing online sports betting traffic.
  • "The proliferation of online sports betting across the U.S. provides an opportunity for McClatchy to increase their monetization of real money gaming," said Max Bichsel, Vice President U.S., Gambling.com Group.
  • Price Action: GAMB shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $9.50 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GAMB)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com