Gambling.com Inks Media Partnership With McClatchy
- Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) has entered into a media partnership with The McClatchy Company, a California-based publishing company.
- McClatchy will gain access to the company's data science platform, sports betting content team, and expertise in monetizing online sports betting traffic.
- "The proliferation of online sports betting across the U.S. provides an opportunity for McClatchy to increase their monetization of real money gaming," said Max Bichsel, Vice President U.S., Gambling.com Group.
- Price Action: GAMB shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $9.50 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
