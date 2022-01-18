 Skip to main content

BEST Receives Non-Compliance Notice From NYSE
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 6:21am   Comments
  • BEST Inc (NYSE: BESTreceived a not in compliance letter with the applicable price criteria from the New York Stock Exchange, dated January 5, 2022.
  • The company's American Depositary Shares average closing price as of January 4, 2022, was less than US$1.00 per ADS over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • BEST has six months following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. On January 14, 2022, the company notified the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency.
  • Price Action: BEST shares closed higher by 7.90% at $0.9023 on Friday.

