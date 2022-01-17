A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 8.21 Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) - P/E: 7.26 ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) - P/E: 8.44 Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 9.53 VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) - P/E: 7.62

Nexstar Media Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.9, which has decreased by 13.53% compared to Q2, which was 4.51. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.93%, which has increased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 1.9%.

Altice USA's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.58, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.51. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.8%, which has increased by 10.8% from last quarter's yield of 0.0%.

This quarter, ViacomCBS experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.97 in Q2 and is now 0.76. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.26%, which has increased by 0.1% from 2.16% last quarter.

This quarter, Gray Television experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.27 in Q2 and is now -0.32. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.27%, which has decreased by 0.18% from 1.45% in the previous quarter.

VEON's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.07, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.06. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.03%, which has increased by 2.03% from 9.0% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.