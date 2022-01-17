Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) - P/E: 0.6 Retractable Technologies (AMEX:RVP) - P/E: 4.64 Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) - P/E: 7.89 Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) - P/E: 6.74 PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) - P/E: 3.66

Most recently, Sonida Senior Living reported earnings per share at 17.48, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 23.49. Retractable Technologies's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.19, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.28. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.16%, which has decreased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 13.26%.

This quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.17 in Q4 and is now 1.68. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.98%, which has decreased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 4.04%.

Global Cord Blood saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.17 in Q1 to 0.16 now. PainReform has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.18, which has increased by 30.77% compared to Q2, which was -0.26.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.