5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) - P/E: 8.52 Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) - P/E: 4.14 New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) - P/E: 8.25 Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) - P/E: 4.92 Amrep (NYSE:AXR) - P/E: 10.0

SL Green Realty's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.78, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.6. Annaly Capital Management saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.3 in Q2 to 0.28 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.35%, which has increased by 0.02% from last quarter's yield of 10.33%.

This quarter, New Residential Inv experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.31 in Q2 and is now 0.44. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.22%, which has decreased by 1.09% from last quarter's yield of 10.31%.

This quarter, Two Harbors Investment experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.19 in Q2 and is now 0.24. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.47%, which has increased by 0.91% from 10.56% last quarter.

This quarter, Amrep experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.22 in Q1 and is now 0.45.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.