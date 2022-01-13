 Skip to main content

Caesars Entertainment Enters Multi-Year Partnership With Michigan State University
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 1:09pm   Comments
  • Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZRhas partnered with Michigan State University (MSU) to make Caesars Sportsbook the Official and Exclusive Sports Betting Partner and iGaming Partner of MSU Athletics.
  • The partnership combines fan engagement opportunities, a new premium seating area at Spartan Stadium, and an expansion of responsible sports gaming education.
  • In addition to providing a significant financial commitment to MSU, Caesars Sportsbook will provide annual funds to support student-athlete responsible gaming education and student scholarships.
  • This partnership was facilitated by MSU's third-party multi-media rights holder, Playfly Sports.
  • Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 21 states and jurisdictions.
  • Price Action: CZR shares are trading lower by 1.83% at $86.37 on the last check Thursday.

