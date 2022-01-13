 Skip to main content

Elbit Systems To Supply Combat Management Systems To The Royal Swedish Navy
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 6:58am   Comments
  • Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) Swedish subsidiary, Elbit Systems Sweden AB, has secured a contract from the Swedish Defence Material Administration to supply the Albatross Combat Management Systems (CMS) for the Royal Swedish Navy.
  • The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed over a period of 34 months.
  • Elbit Systems Sweden will supply the Albatross CMS for the Spårö Class Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Vessels of the Royal Swedish Navy. Albatross is a scalable open architecture CMS based on the company's E-CIX platform.
  • Price Action: ESLT shares closed higher by 1.12% at $176.57 on Wednesday.

