Boeing Selects Raytheon's Collins As Next-Generation Lavatory Supplier For 737 Aircraft
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 3:07pm   Comments
Boeing Selects Raytheon's Collins As Next-Generation Lavatory Supplier For 737 Aircraft
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BAhas selected Raytheon Technologies Corp’s (NYSE: RTX) Collins Aerospace business to be the long-term provider of next-generation lavatories for the 737 aircraft family. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The next-generation lavatory is expected to be available on new 737 airplanes starting in 2025, with installation available in 12 separate airplane locations.
  • The new lavatory incorporates a modular design and customization opportunities for trim, finish, and lighting and includes touchless functionality, the latest micro-LED lighting technology, and a centralized computing system.
  • Related ContentBoeing Picks Collins Aerospace Electric Power Generation System For B-52.
  • Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $91.06 and BA shares higher by 0.56% at $217.24 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

