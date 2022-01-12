Boeing Selects Raytheon's Collins As Next-Generation Lavatory Supplier For 737 Aircraft
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has selected Raytheon Technologies Corp’s (NYSE: RTX) Collins Aerospace business to be the long-term provider of next-generation lavatories for the 737 aircraft family. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The next-generation lavatory is expected to be available on new 737 airplanes starting in 2025, with installation available in 12 separate airplane locations.
- The new lavatory incorporates a modular design and customization opportunities for trim, finish, and lighting and includes touchless functionality, the latest micro-LED lighting technology, and a centralized computing system.
- Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $91.06 and BA shares higher by 0.56% at $217.24 on the last check Wednesday.
