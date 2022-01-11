 Skip to main content

Boeing Picks Collins Aerospace Electric Power Generation System For B-52
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 1:43pm   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has selected Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) company, to upgrade the B-52 bomber with a new electric power generation system (EPGS). The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Collins will supply a modern EPGS derived from commercial technology to upgrade the B-52's current 70-year-old system, with more efficient technology that requires less power from the engine to operate.
  • Collins has also been selected to provide new wheels and carbon brakes for the B-52.
  • Collins expects to create more than 60 jobs to support the B-52 EPGS program at its Electric Power Systems Center of Excellence in Rockford, Illinois.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 3.18% at $215.96 and RTX higher by 0.89% at $90.53 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

