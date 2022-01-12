5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.59 Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) - P/E: 8.01 UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 6.53 NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 4.1 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 7.92

This quarter, China Recycling Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.16 in Q2 and is now -0.08. This quarter, Enel Americas experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.08 in Q2 and is now 0.12. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.11%, which has increased by 10.88% from 1.23% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, UGI experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.13 in Q3 and is now -0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.05%, which has increased by 0.09% from 2.96% last quarter.

NRG Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.4 in Q2 to 6.6 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.13%, which has decreased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 3.33%.

Suburban Propane Partners's earnings per share for Q4 sits at -0.19, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.16. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.14%, which has decreased by 0.42% from last quarter's yield of 8.56%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.