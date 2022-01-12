 Skip to main content

This Guy Found Out His Ex Was Using His Netflix Account To Watch 'Squid Game' And Devised An Evil Plan To Foil The Entertainment
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2022 1:46am   Comments
A guy on Twitter hatched a plan to get back at his ex who was using his Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) account to watch the hit show “Squid Game.” The people of Twitter obliged with creative ways to add more pain to the errant ex’s life.

What Happened: The person who goes by as “Clark” on Twitter posted that his ex signed into his Netflix account and watched an episode of “Squid Game.”

“I’m gonna let him get halfway through the season then change the password,” tweeted Clark.

While Clark’s plan may seem pretty evil at the outset, Twitter had plenty to contribute.

Twitter user “SimplyNess” suggested that Clark change the language settings from English “to something really obscure.”

“Fiery Progressive” suggested a touch of Voodoo to spook the Squid Game-watching ex.

One of the Twitterati suggested changing the password after the ex finishes episode 4 because “it ends in a cliffhanger.”

Although there were some like “Willy Clart” who suggested a more conciliatory approach. 

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Why It Matters: Squid Game, starring Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung, became Netflix’s one of most-watched series. The show was poised to surpass 100 million viewing households in October.

Clark’s tweet was liked by 154,000 Twitter users and was retweeted 5,941 times at press time. He touched on the new “amazing people” who followed him because of his post.

At end-December, Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he wants the series to span at least three seasons.

Hwang told local Korean media that he was in talks with Netflix over Season Two and Three of the show that revolves around the trials and tribulations of indebted individuals who participate in a deadly contest.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Netflix shares closed 0.2% higher at $540.84 in the regular session.

Read Next: Apple Makes Foray Into Korean Content In Nod To Rival Netflix's Success With 'Squid Game'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: entertainment Squid Game

