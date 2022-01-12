This Guy Found Out His Ex Was Using His Netflix Account To Watch 'Squid Game' And Devised An Evil Plan To Foil The Entertainment

A guy on Twitter hatched a plan to get back at his ex who was using his Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) account to watch the hit show “Squid Game.” The people of Twitter obliged with creative ways to add more pain to the errant ex’s life.

What Happened: The person who goes by as “Clark” on Twitter posted that his ex signed into his Netflix account and watched an episode of “Squid Game.”

“I’m gonna let him get halfway through the season then change the password,” tweeted Clark.

I just saw that my ex signed into my Netflix account and watched an episode of "Squid Game." I'm gonna let him get half way through the season then change the password. — Clark (@BizClarkie) January 10, 2022

While Clark’s plan may seem pretty evil at the outset, Twitter had plenty to contribute.

While you're at it, log in at odd hours and "continue watching" so he misses parts. Or rewatch half of the previous episode so he gets confused. — Auntie Social (@TraciGrrl) January 11, 2022

Twitter user “SimplyNess” suggested that Clark change the language settings from English “to something really obscure.”

There’s better. Go into settings & change the language from English to something really obscure. It’s a beast to change back because all of the directions & prompts will be in that other language. — SimplyNess (@SimplyNess79) January 11, 2022

“Fiery Progressive” suggested a touch of Voodoo to spook the Squid Game-watching ex.

Make a new profile with a custom profile image pic.twitter.com/DdZL95oOIg — Fiery Progressive (@peaceboutique) January 11, 2022

One of the Twitterati suggested changing the password after the ex finishes episode 4 because “it ends in a cliffhanger.”

Do it after he finishes episode 4 because it ends in a cliffhanger pic.twitter.com/xeN4iBMy9e — Bashful Michael (@bashful_michael) January 11, 2022

Although there were some like “Willy Clart” who suggested a more conciliatory approach.

Wow! There are some incredibly vindictive people on here. Trouble letting go much? Are you more angry at your ex, or your poor choices and judgment about people? My wife and I each had 3 exes present at our wedding. Make peace. — willy clart (@willy_clart) January 11, 2022

Why It Matters: Squid Game, starring Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung, became Netflix’s one of most-watched series. The show was poised to surpass 100 million viewing households in October.

Clark’s tweet was liked by 154,000 Twitter users and was retweeted 5,941 times at press time. He touched on the new “amazing people” who followed him because of his post.

You never really know where a tweet is gonna go. Now like, 80k people know that I'm petty af. That being said, if you're one of the amazing people who followed me because so.. I'm definitely following back asap. Hi, new friends. — Clark (@BizClarkie) January 11, 2022

At end-December, Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he wants the series to span at least three seasons.

Hwang told local Korean media that he was in talks with Netflix over Season Two and Three of the show that revolves around the trials and tribulations of indebted individuals who participate in a deadly contest.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Netflix shares closed 0.2% higher at $540.84 in the regular session.

