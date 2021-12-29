 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Year Bounty For Netflix? 'Squid Game' Director Wants The Show To Go On For 3 Seasons
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 29, 2021 9:37pm   Comments
Share:
New Year Bounty For Netflix? 'Squid Game' Director Wants The Show To Go On For 3 Seasons

Hit Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Korean show “Squid Game's” writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk wants the series to span at least three seasons.

What Happened: Hwang told Korean broadcaster KBS that he’s in talks with Netflix over both Season Two and Season Three, according to a Korea Times report, first noted on CNET. 

“We will come to a conclusion any time soon,” said Hwang, according to the local Korean newspaper.

Hwang gave hints about the upcoming season of Squid Game and said it will feature the story of Gi-hun, the winner of the “Hunger Games-like" contest.

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Why It Matters: It is the first time that Hwang has indicated that there would be a third season for Squid Game.

Since its release in September this year, Squid Game has catapulted as one of the most popular television series of all time. 

In October, it was reported that the Korean show is expected to generate about $900 million for Netflix. 

At the time, people had already spent 1.4 billion hours watching the series based on severely in debt characters that play children's games to get out of their respective sticky situations, according to a prior report.

Previously, it was reported that Hwang was not paid any extra since Squid Game was released.

“I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus,” said Hwang. “Netflix paid me according to the original contract.”

The director previously said that the process of creating the show was so tough he lost six teeth.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Netflix shares closed mostly unchanged at $610.54 in the regular and after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple Makes Foray Into Korean Content In Nod To Rival Netflix's Success With 'Squid Game'

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

8 Video Game Stocks To Watch In 2022: Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo And More
8 Top Video Game Stories Of 2021 And How Developer Stocks Performed This Year
Analysis: The Hits And Misses Of The 2021 Movie Year
Netflix Whale Trades For December 29
7 Top Benzinga Interviews You Must Watch From 2021: Tesla, Tilray, Dogecoin And More
2021 Was The Year Of Dogecoin: A Month By Month Retrospective With Top Stories
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hwang Dong-hyuk South Korea Squid Game SVODNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com