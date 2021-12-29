New Year Bounty For Netflix? 'Squid Game' Director Wants The Show To Go On For 3 Seasons

Hit Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Korean show “Squid Game's” writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk wants the series to span at least three seasons.

What Happened: Hwang told Korean broadcaster KBS that he’s in talks with Netflix over both Season Two and Season Three, according to a Korea Times report, first noted on CNET.

“We will come to a conclusion any time soon,” said Hwang, according to the local Korean newspaper.

Hwang gave hints about the upcoming season of Squid Game and said it will feature the story of Gi-hun, the winner of the “Hunger Games-like" contest.

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Why It Matters: It is the first time that Hwang has indicated that there would be a third season for Squid Game.

Since its release in September this year, Squid Game has catapulted as one of the most popular television series of all time.

In October, it was reported that the Korean show is expected to generate about $900 million for Netflix.

At the time, people had already spent 1.4 billion hours watching the series based on severely in debt characters that play children's games to get out of their respective sticky situations, according to a prior report.

Previously, it was reported that Hwang was not paid any extra since Squid Game was released.

“I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus,” said Hwang. “Netflix paid me according to the original contract.”

The director previously said that the process of creating the show was so tough he lost six teeth.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Netflix shares closed mostly unchanged at $610.54 in the regular and after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple Makes Foray Into Korean Content In Nod To Rival Netflix's Success With 'Squid Game'