ADM Partners With Wolf Carbon Solutions For Decarbonization Of Ethanol Production
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 3:01pm   Comments
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) has signed a Letter of Intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions US LLC to advance the decarbonization of ethanol production.
  • Both the parties have agreed on constructing a pipeline, developed, owned, and operated by Wolf Carbon Solutions, which will allow the capture, compression, and transportation of carbon dioxide produced at ADM's Clinton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, facilities.
  • The 350-mile steel trunk line will be capable of transporting 12 million tons of CO2 per year. 
  • The pipeline will offer the dedicated capacity to transport CO2 from ADM's ethanol and cogeneration facilities in Clinton and Cedar Rapids to be stored permanently underground at ADM's sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois.
  • Price Action: ADM shares are trading higher by 0.56% at $70.32 on the last check Tuesday.

